Revesby end season with fine victory

Lincoln and District League

Premier Division

Revesby CC 126-8, Boston Sunday 1sts 114 - Revesby won by 12 runs.

Revesby ended their Lincoln and District League Premier Division season on a high.

Their 12-run success against Boston was enough to see them finish in fifth place, while the result saw Boston miss out on the title to Lindum by four points.

The home side’s batsmen scored regularly to help them to their 126-8 total.

Openers Ian Roberts (33) and Ivan Nash (15) were given support from Robert Knight (15 not out), Mark Twells (15) and Gordon Lane (14).

Tom Baxter (5-21) was the pick of the Boston bowlers.

Boston were dismissed in the 37th over, 12 runs short of Revesby.

Simon May took four wickets for the loss of 18 runs.

Jamie Lewis (2-34), Darren Hunt (3-15) and a run out from Twells ensured victory.

Boston’s best batsmen were Tom Baxter (28), Luke Gilding (27 not out), Matthew Poole (13) and Rowan Evans (11).