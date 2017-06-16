Pressure’s off ahead of Heath clash

Jack Luffman believes that his Woodhall Spa CC side will have nothing to lose as title favourites Bracebridge Heath visit Jubilee Park on Saturday.

A solid start to the season has seen the Spa men challenging at the right end of the LincsECB Premier.

But skipper Luffman believes his side will be able to play with freedom this weekend.

“It’s an interesting one, because I think all the pressure is on Bracebridge.

“I’ve gone on the record to say that I expect them to win the league.

“They are a top, top team and if they play as well as they can for at least 75 per cent of their fixtures then they’ll be champions.”

However, despite his respect for the defending champions, Luffman is adamant his side aren’t just there to make up the numbers.

He continued: “It’s a great test for us.

“But it’s a chance for us to see how we stand up to them as a side, and show what we’re capable of.

“We’ve got talented young players in the side who have ambitions of playing for the county.

“It’s an opportunity for them to show what they’re capable of.”

Saturday’s contest will begin at noon.