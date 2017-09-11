Place lost in the table

Horncastle CC’s Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division contest was abandoned on Saturday, bringing their season to an abrupt end.

Hosts Brigg had posted 69-5 before the contest came to an early end.

Stephen West had taken four wickets for the loss of 21 runs while Tom Wilkinson (1-12) also added a dismissal.

The result means Louth Thirds leapfrogged Horncastle, who now sit fourth.

Horncastle Sunday Firsts travel to Ainsthorpe on Sunday (1.30pm).