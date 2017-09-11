Place lost in the table

Horncastle CC’s Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division contest was abandoned on Saturday, bringing their season to an abrupt end.
Hosts Brigg had posted 69-5 before the contest came to an early end.
Stephen West had taken four wickets for the loss of 21 runs while Tom Wilkinson (1-12) also added a dismissal.
The result means Louth Thirds leapfrogged Horncastle, who now sit fourth.
Horncastle Sunday Firsts travel to Ainsthorpe on Sunday (1.30pm).
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.