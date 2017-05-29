Nine-wicket defeat for Revesby CC

Revesby were beaten by nine wickets in their Lincolnshire and District League Premier Division contest on Sunday.

On the day, opponents Sleaford proved too strong.

Revesby were dismissed for 38 in the 32nd over, with Mark Twells (33 not out) and Will Laird (32) the pick of the batsmen.

But five wickets from Angus Youles proved key for the away side.

Sleaford reached their target of 99 after 17 overs, with the loss of just one wicket.

This was taken by Michael Ridding.

The result leaves Revesby fourth in the table, a place behind Sleaford.