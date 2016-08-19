Luffman spells out mission statement

Jack Luffman has challenged Woodhall Spa CC’s First XI to finish their season on a high.

The Spa men have four matches left of their Lincs ECB Premier campaign, and the skipper has a clear message for the team.

“We have four games left, so we want to win them all,” he said.

“We want to finish as high up the table as we can, and we go into every game looking to win it.

“It’s the same for the final four games.”

First up for Woodhall will be Saturday’s trip to a resurgent Boston.

While Woodhall have lost their last two Premier contests, Boston have won their matches to drag themselves away from the drop zone and to within five points of their weekend rivals.

Looking forward to facing his former club, Luffman said: “They’ve had two good wins in their last two weeks, and home advantage is always important.

“Finishing above Boston is not our priority this season.

“We look to win every game, but what we are doing is looking to consolidate ourselves in the Premier League.

“We have a young side, even younger now due to a few injuries, who are learning from competing in this division especially.”