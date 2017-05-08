Lincs CCC secure win against Cumberland

Lincolnshire CCC produced a strong performance to secure victory against Cumberland at Penrith in their second Unicorns Trophy match.

Winning the toss Lincs batted first in cool conditions on a flat dry wicket, writes Chris Farmer.

Again, openers Louis Kimber and Jonny Tattersall gave us a good start with another century partnership before Kimber fell for 40 in the 21 st over.

Tattersall continued the progress until an unfortunate run out for a top score of 82.

Further useful contributions from Matt Lineker (33), Adam Tillcock (26) and Dominic Brown (a rapid 31) kept the scoreboard moving for Lincs to reach 262 all out of the final allotted ball.

Despite a relatively small ground, runs hadn’t been that easy to come by and it was not long before we realised we had set our hosts a challenging target.

Spinner Matt Carter opened the bowling with paceman Alex Willerton: a snappy run out by Tattersall off the first ball immediately lifted expectations and these were further encouraged as both bowlers took a wicket to leave Cumberland 30-3 after the 10 over Powerplay 1.

Andy Carter replaced Willerton and took two wickets in a sharp spell whilst Matt bowled through his 10 over allocation, Cumberland reaching 80-5 in the 22 nd over.

Tillcock had taken over the spin duties as danger man Gary Pratt sought to accelerate the run rate: a big six could not be repeated though as Tilly lowered his line and the ball landed short in the safe hands of Lineker (107-6).

With Brown now achieving good economy at the other end Tillcock mopped up to finish with 5-32.

Thus, an all round team effort saw Lincolnshire win by 130 runs.

In the other group match, Northumberland were well beaten by Norfolk to give them also two wins out of two.

Something must give this Sunday as Lincolnshire and Norfolk meet at Bracebridge Heath (11am).