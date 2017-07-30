Lincs CCC look to strengthen grip on Eastern Division title against Northumberland

Have your say

Lincolnshire CCC travel to Newcastle to face Northumberland at Jesmond in their penultimate Eastern Division Championship three-day match of the season today.

Lincolnshire know that a victory in this match would strengthen their chances of retaining their Eastern Division title.

They are currently seven points in front of second-placed Cumberland and 10 points in front of third-placed Suffolk, who play each other in Suffolk.

Lincolnshire make two changes from the team that beat Bedfordshire, with Louis Kimber and Conrad Louth replacing the unavailable Sam Wood and Matt Carter.

The Lincolnshire team is: C. Wilson, L. Kimber, D. Freeman, M. Lineker, C. Louth, A. Tilcock, D. Brown, J. Timby, R. Dixon, A. Carter and A. Willerton.