Lincs CCC go top of the table after beating Monty Panesar’s Bedfordshire

Lincolnshire moved to the top of the Unicorns Eastern Division Championship table following victory at Bedfordshire - against a side which included Monty Panesar.

County debuts were given to Woodhall Spa pair Jack Timby and Ross Dixon.

Bedfordshire won the toss and elected to bat and immediately were in trouble as they were reduced to 35-3 as Alex Willerton and Matt Carter took early wickets.

A brilliant direct throw by debutant Ross Dixon ran out the home side’s captain Andy

Reynoldson for 33 and Alex Willerton, bowling with great pace, took two further

wickets to leave the hosts on 98-6.

Joe Ludlow battled hard for the home side to top score with 41 until he was bowled by Andy Carter.

Ben Slawinski (34) and Tom Brett (25) added useful lower order runs for the home side as they were finally dismissed in the 83rd over for 183.

Lincolnshire’s outstanding bowler was Alex Willerton, who took 6-15 in 19.4 overs.

Lincolnshire lost the early wicket of Timby, but Dan Freeman and Matt Lineker saw them to 87-1 by close of play on day one.

Freeman was dismissed early on day two by Panesar for 30, and Sam Wood then joined Lineker to put Lincolnshire in a commanding position.

They added 164 for the third wicket before Wood was lbw for 85.

Lineker was dismissed immediately by Panesar for a brilliant 138, hitting the former England bowler around the ground.

Adam Tillcock (56) and Dominic Brown (45) then continued the onslaught to secure maximum batting points whilst Carl Wilson (36 not out) and Ross Dixon (16 not out) took the visitors past the 400 mark as their innings closed after 90 overs on 419-6, a lead of 236.

Bedfordshire’s second innings was in complete contrast to their first as they battled hard to save the game.

Their second innings lasted eight hours and they were in the 135th over of their innings when Lincolnshire obtained the final wicket.

There were two outstanding innings for them.

James Kettleborough was batting well when he received a blow to the head and had to retire.

He later returned on day three to remain undefeated on 130.

This was a superb innings of character, concentration and determination and one that put Bedfordshire in the game.

Ben Howgego showed what great ability he had and finally fell lbw to Adam Tillcock for 98.

Bedfordshire’s innings concluded on 387, leaving Lincolnshire requiring 152 for victory in 25 minutes plus a minimum of 17 overs in the final hour.

Sam Wood was dismissed in the first over and Matt Lineker fell for a quickfire 25 with the total on 39.

Dan Freeman and Dominic Brown then scored rapidly to add 95 for the third wicket to put Lincolnshire in sight of victory.

Freeman falling for 66 off 46 balls, including eight fours.

Brown finished the match with a huge six in his 59 not out as Lincolnshire won with more than four overs to spare.

Lincolnshire took a maximum 24 points from the match which together with results elsewhere placed them top of the Eastern Division, 10 points clear of second placed Suffolk.

The County Club’s next three day fixture is at Jesmond CC, Newcastle, commencing on Sunday, July 30 against Northumberland.