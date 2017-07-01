Lincolnshire CCC set to face Bucks

Lincolnshire’s next three-day Eastern Division Championship fixture will be against Buckinghamshire, beginning tomorrow.

Actiion will begin at Grantham at 11am.

For this match the County have made two changes from the team that drew with Staffordshire at Sleaford. Adam Tillcock and Matt Carter return in place of Ross Carnelley and Tom Knight.

The team is: C. Wilson (captain), L. Kimber, D. Freeman, M. Lineker, S. Wood, A. Tillcock, D. Brown, S. Evison, M. Carter, A. Willerton and A. Carter.

The County Club are currently in joint-fourth place in the Eastern Division following two drawn matches, and will be looking for victory to move them up the table.