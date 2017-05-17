Lincolnshire CCC book place in quarter-finals following 237-run victory

For their third Unicorns Knockout Trophy match of the season, Lincolnshire CCC welcomed Norfolk to Bracebridge Heath.

Having obtained maximum points from their opening two fixtures in the competition with comprehensive victories over Cambridgeshire and Cumberland, the Lincolnshire team were in good heart.

Andy Carter was unavailable due to illness and was replaced by Jack Timby (Woodhall Spa).

Norfolk had similarly won their two opening fixtures, so a victory by either side would almost certainly guarantee a quarter-final place.

In bright and breezy conditions, a substantial crowd witnessed Lincolnshire winning the toss and electing to bat.

Jonny Tattersall and Louis Kimber started in positive mood.

The total had reached 38 when Kimber was dismissed by a brilliant catch for 17.

There then followed the match turning stand of 164 between Tattersall and Matt Lineker.

They entertained the crowd with fluent stroke play and tremendous hitting.

Tattersall was first to fall, being dismissed for 107, including fifteen fours and one six, his second century of the season.

Dan Freeman then joined Lineker as they added 133 for the third wicket, putting every Norfolk bowler to the sword.

Lineker, in particular, was devastating, including at one stage hitting sixes off four consecutive balls.

He was eventually dismissed for 153, which included ten fours and 11 sixes.

Adam Tillcock joined Freeman and they added a quickfire 46 before the innings closed after the allotted 50 overs on 381 for 3.

Freeman was not out 48 and Tillcock 29.

In total Lincolnshire had hit 32 fours and 16 sixes.

This was Lincolnshire’s highest ever total in cup matches beating the 376 for 7, also at Bracebridge Heath, against Cambridgeshire in 2010.

Faced with this enormous total, Norfolk made a positive start putting on 33 for their first wicket.

This proved to be the highest stand of their innings as wickets then fell at regular intervals with only opener Sam Arthurton offering any resistance with 56.

Lincolnshire’s bowlers steadily worked their way through the Norfolk batting and they were finally all out for 144 in the 32nd over.

Adam Tillcock with 4 for 41 was Lincolnshire’s most successful bowler, well supported by paceman Alex Willerton with 3 for 22.

Lincolnshire’s victory by 237 runs guaranteed them a quarter-final place with one game to go.

Their next fixture is on Sunday, 21 May when they travel to Jesmond to face Northumberland.