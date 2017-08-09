Leggate VIII finish on top in cricket festival

Leggate VIII came out on top as Horncastle Cricket Club hosted a ladies’ eight-a-side softball cricket festival on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by Lincolnshire Cricket and it turned out to be a fantastic day.

The festival proved a success.

The majority of the teams were from Horncastle, but there were also teams from Alford, Louth and Woodhall Spa involved.

In total there were nine teams taking part, which was the highest number of teams for a similar event in the whole of the east of England.

The day started with all the teams taking part in an aerobics warm-up.

Then there was a quick summary of the rules and straight into the matches.

Each fielding team bowled eight overs - each player bowling one over.

Every time a team lost a wicket, five runs were deducted from their total, meaning the team with the highest score were the winners.

With three pitches and three matches taking place at the same time there was plenty of action to keep the crowd entertained.

All the games were played in a good spirits.

The format of the festival meant that each team played four games and, in a thrilling finale, the Leggate VIII team snatched victory from the Horncastle Squash Club team by hitting a six from the last ball of the match.

However, the day was not about winning or losing, it was about taking part, having fun and encouraging ladies and girls to play cricket - and in that respect the day was a huge success.

Many businesses also backed the scheme by donating raffle prizes, including Butlins, Rand Farm Park, UK Piers Ltd, Magna Vitae, T. Kingswood Mortgage Services, Tesco, Co-op, Myers Bakery, Mellors Butchers, Bull Ring Barbers, Rosedale House Florists, Heathers Fruit Shop, Tea on the Bridge and Mermaid Fish & Chips while Barclays Bank made a donation.