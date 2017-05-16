Johnson and Clayton inspire first win

Horncastle CC First XI picked up their first win of the season with a seven-wicket success at Scunthorpe Town Thirds on Saturday.

Four wickets from Tom Johnson and 62 runs from Darren Clayton helped inspire the team to victory in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division.

The hosts were dismissed for 127 in the 41st over, opener Neil Beeken (65) and Josh Pashley the only two players able to reach double figures.

Johnson (4-19) was aided by Joshua Woodiwiss (3-29), Ben Wilkinson (2-47) and Adam Waters (1-28).

In response, Horncastle needed less than 33 overs to reach their winning total of 131-3.

Clayton’s 62 was backed up by openers Paul File and George Littleworth, who recorded 25 and 26 runs respectively.

Jonathan Clark added an unbeaten 10.

Horncastle’s Sunday Firsts suffered a 34-run defeat at North Scarle in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

The hosts posted 182-8, with wickets falling to Tom Johnson (2-37), Gareth Jones (2-23), Nathan Whiting (2-38) and Jack Tate (1-42).

Johnson added a run out for the team.

Horncastle were dismissed for 148.

Gareth Jones scored 51, supported by Whiting (24), Lewis Lovegrove (16), Christopher Guest (12), Johnson (12) and Liam Wilkinson (11).