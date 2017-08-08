Irving’s joy of six inspires the Spa men’s fightback

Have your say

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa 136, Bourne 115 - Woodhall won by 21 runs.

Joe Irving claimed six wickets as Woodhall Spa Firsts claimed a dramatic 21-run at Bourne.

The result sees the Spa men remain in fourth, but move to within three points of their third-placed opponents.

For the second week running, Woodhall weren’t at their best with the bat and the hosts managed to have them back in the pavilion after 38 overs, with 136 runs on the board.

The first four in the order - Jack Hughes, Jack Timby, Irving and Prasanna Jayawardene - managed just 21 runs between them before being sent packing.

The Spa men set about salvaging something from the contest as Pradeep Chanditha (43), Henry Wilson (34) and Ross Dixon (10) began the rebuild.

But as wickets began to fall - Colin Cheer (4-27) and Jack Berry (3-37) leading the way for Bourne - Woodhall concluded their innings with 136 to protect.

However, the Spa men were in determined nood and began working their way through the Bourne batting order.

The score of 13-0 swiftly became 14-3 then 24-4 as the bowlers got to work.

Irving led the way, taking six wickets for the loss of 42 runs.

Support came from Alex King (3-25) while Chanditha added a wicket for the loss of 22 runs.

Ben Stroud attempted to keep Bourne in the contest as he struck an unbeaten 40 runs, but with no other teammate able to register more than 14, Woodhall wrapped up victory in the 37th over.

On Saturday Woodhall host struggling Boston (noon).

SLBL Premier

Bourne 2nds 144, Woodhall 2nds 145-3 - Woodhall won by seven wickets.

Woodhall Spa Seconds completed the day’s double over Bourne, moving up to third in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division in the process.

Ben Keast top scored for Bourne with 59, ably supported by Adam Cornwell (27 not out), Joshua Bentley (15), Adam Binns (12) and Xanti Xipu (11).

But the away side were all out for 144, James White and Alfie Lindsey taking three wickets apiece, with Sam Cherry, Kieran Richardson and Tom Cushen taking a victim apiece against their 10-man opponents.

In response, Woodhall powered to victory in the 28th over with seven wickets to spare.

Matthew Sargeant recorded 75 runs before he was trapped LBW, while Cherry (41) and Oliver Caswell (14 not out) helped reach the winning total.

Woodhall took advantage of Skegness’ victory over third-placed Billingborough to leapfrog them in the table.

They now sit 10 points off leaders Sleaford Seconds.

This Saturday the Seconds travel to Billingborough, looking to impose themselves at the top of the table (1pm).

Lincoln & District League

Premier Division

Boston Sunday 1sts 144, Woodhall Spa Sundayt 1sts 115-9 - Woodhall won by one wicket.

Woodhall’s Sunday Firsts claimed the scalp of Lincoln & District League Premier Division leaders Boston at Jubilee Park.

Ross Dixon claimed four wickets for the loss of 37 runs as Boston were dismissed for 144.

Other wickets fell to James White (3-36), Tom Cushen and Alfie Lindsey.

In response, Woodhall reached their winning total with a wicket to spare.

Oliver Caswell top scored with 39, while Jack Timby scored 34 against his former club.

Lindsey added an unbeaten 11 to help secure the win and make it a weekend treble for the Spa men.

The Sunday Firsts are without a contest this weekend, but the Sunday Seconds host Caythorpe (1.30pm).