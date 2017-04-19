Howzat for a fantastic partnership?

Howzat! Horncastle Cricket Club have signed a three-year deal with sponsors Chattertons Solicitors.

The partnership will run until the end of the 2019 season, while Horncastle CC have also set up an online kit shop with Surridge Sports.

Club captain Rob Bee said: “We are delighted to have Chattertons on board as our kit sponsor. It will really help develop the club going forwards and it’s fantastic to establish links with such a well-known local company.”

The club are running senior teams on Saturdays and Sundays this season and, as well as enjoying a strong junior set-up, this means the club are hoping for a successful season.

The Saturday team start their campaign with a trip to Old Lincolnians on Saturday, while the Sunday team are away at Scothern the following day.

If anyone is interested in playing for Horncastle CC, they are asked to email eorncastle.cc.secretary@gmail.com

Horncastle CC captain Rob Bee, Chattertons partner Rob Alcock and club president Michael Paige are joined by young members.