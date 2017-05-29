Horncastle Sunday Firsts beaten at Nocton

Horncastle CC’s Sunday Firsts suffered a 58-run defeat at Nocton in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

The hosts batted first and put on 185-8, with the majority of the runs being provided by the top order.

Openers Dylan Garfoot (49) and Rob Appleyard (17) set the ball rolling before Mikey Atkinson added 60, including eight fours, on Sunday.

With the ball, Horncastle’s Richard Hickling (4-34) and Jack Tate (3-39) did most of the damage, with Josh Woodiwiss also claiming a victim.

In response, Horncastle were dismissed for 127.

Opener Rob Bee scored 36 before he was dismissed by Appleyard.

Gareth Jones (21) and Christopher Guest (18) also reached double figures, but the away side fell short of their desired total.

The result leaves Horncastle fifth in the table.