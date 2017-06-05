Horncastle secure 24-run win

Horncastle CC Firsts recorded a 24-run victory over Scunthorpe Town Thirds on Saturday.

The result leaves Horncastle sixth in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division.

The hosts began with the bat and posted 103 before they were dismissed in the 34th over.

Gareth Jones top scored with 34, with support coming from Liam Wilkinson (17) and Peter Bell (12).

In response, Scunthorpe were dismissed for 80 runs.

Jones led the way with the ball, claiming four wickets for the loss of 43 runs.

Tom Johnson (3-14), Tom Wilkinson (2-6) and Ben Wilkinson (1-11) helped do the damage.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Two, Horncastle Sunday Firsts were beaten by 120 runs by Old Lincolnians.

Lincolnians scored 188-9, aided by Tim Kester’s 64.

Gareth Jones, Jack Tate and Richard Hickling all claimed two victims with the ball, while Tom Johnson and Josh Woodiwiss also took wickets.

Horncastle couldn’t match their opponents with the bat and were dismissed for 68 in the 29th over, Nathan Whiting (20) and Christopher Bargh (15) top scoring.