Horncastle outdone at Lincolnians

Lincoln and District

League Division Two

Old Lincolnians 74, Horncastle Sunday 1sts 63 - Lincolnians won by 11 runs.

Horncastle CC Sunday Firsts slipped to an 11-run defeat at Old Lincolnians in a low-scoring contest.

The hosts posted 74 before being dismissed in the 26th over.

But Horncastle were unable to reach the required runs, finding themselves back in the pavilion 11 runs shy of their opponents.

Horncastle began well with the ball with the opening four Lincolnians batsmen mustering a mere 17 runs between them.

Liam Townhill put 16 on the board and a further 19 runs from Matt Jelly - who was to be the contest’s top scorer - eased the home side’s wobbles.

Horncastle’s Gareth Jones was the Lincolnians side’s chief tormentor as he claimed six wickets for the loss of 32 runs.

He was backed up by Richard Hickling, who took three wickets for the loss of 19 runs.

Tom Johnson added another wicket as Horncastle had a total to aim for.

However, Horncastle’s hopes of victory were dashed before the 28th over had been completed.

Nathan Whiting (16), Chris Guest (12) and Jack Tate (10) added to the scoreline but the away fell short.

The result leaves Horncastle sixth in the standings.

On Sunday Horncastle return to action when they host North Scarle, who sit a place and three points above them in the standings.

Horncastle’s Saturday Firsts return to action on September 2.

They currently sit third in the Lincolsnhire County League Fourth Division.