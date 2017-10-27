Horncastle cricketers collect their trophies

Horncastle Cricket Club celebrated the successes of the past season as they held their annual Presentation Dinner at the Admiral Rodney Hotel.

The Saturday Firsts finished fourth in the Lincoln County League Fourth Division, while the Sunday side finished seventh in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

Gareth Jones is seen collecting the Sunday Player of the Year award, one of his three awards, from club president Michael Paige.

The Saturday XI awards saw Gareth Jones receive the batting award and Tom Johnson the bowling accolade.

The fielding award went to Pete Bell while Johnson was also named the Player of the Year.

Gareth Jones won a total of three awards, his other two coming in the Sunday awards, where he claimed the Player of the Year and bowling trophies.

The batting award went to Rob Bee, with Chris Guest claiming the fielding award.

Clubmen of the year Richard and Rebecca Graham receive their award from club president Michael Paige.

Further club awards went to Nathan Whiting (Club Catches), Jonny Clark (Merit Award) and Stephen West (Committee Player of the Year).

Richard and Rebecca Graham shared the Clubman of the Year trophy.