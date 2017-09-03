Horncastle CC show their ruthless side

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division

Horncastle 1sts 200-4, Haxey 103-7 - Horncastle won by 97 runs.

Horncastle CC showed their ruthless streak as they put strugglers Haxey to the sword, recording a 93-run victory on Saturday.

Opener Rob Bee struck 85 runs to set the hosts comfortably on their way in this Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division contest, before he found himself run out.

Support came from Nathan Whiting (49), Liam Wilkinson (34) and Jonathan Clark (16 not out) as Horncastle posted 200-4 from their innings.

Although Haxey managed to bat through all their overs, the Horncastle bowlers ensured they fell well short of the required runs.

Jamie Lewis, Richard Hickling, Stephen West, William File, Daren Clayton and Michael Harness took a wicket each for Horncastle, while Wilkinson added a run out.

Horncastle remain third in the table, 41 points behind second-place Brigg, who they travel to face this weekend.

The action begins at 1pm.

Lincoln and District League Division Two

Horncastle Sunday 1sts 153, North Scarle 100 - Horncastle won by 53 runs.

Horncastle Sunday Firsts recorded a 53-run success at home to North Scarle.

Rob Bee picked up where he left off a day earlier, scoring 26 runs.

Nathan Whiting top scored with 27 while Chris Guest (15) and Darren Clayton (12) helped Horncastle reach 153 before being dismissed in the 36th over.

North Scarle saw their innings ended in the 28th over with exactly 100 runs scored.

Gareth Jones (4-29), Richard Hickling (2-9), Bee (2-9) and Jack Tate (2-49) did the business with the ball.

The side currently occupy fourth spot in the table and are without a fixture this weekend.