Horncastle CC beaten by the leaders

Lincolnshire County League

Fourth Division

Horncastle 141, Cleethorpes 4ths 142-2 - Cleethorpes won by eight wickets.

Horncastle CC sit third in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division following Saturday’s eight-wicket defeat to in-form leaders Cleethorpes Fourths.

However, Horncastle remain level on points with second-placed Brigg despite the result at Immingham Blossom Way.

The away side were dismissed for 141 in the 43rd over.

Jonathan Clark’s 37 top scored for Horncastle, with support coming from Paul File (24), Tom Johnson (19) and Declan Bennett (14).

Jeff Todd (4-32) and Jack Rodwell (3-17) did most of the damage for the leaders.

In response, Cleethorpes reached their winning total in the 35th over.

Craig Brown (71), Louis Rodwell (24 not out), Sam Robinson (22 not out) and Sam Baker (12) hit the important runs, with Bennett claiming the two scalps for the loss of 15 runs.

Horncastle face another crunch match this Saturday as they host Brigg (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District

League Division Two

Billingborough 187-4, Horncastle 113 - Billingborough won by 74 runs.

League leaders Billingborough proved too strong for Horncastle’s Sunday side this weekend.

They recorded a 74-run victory.

Chris King (87) and J. Zealand (48) helped the hosts post 187-4 from their innings.

Jack Tate (2-61) took two of the Billingborough wickets, with support coming from Rob Bee (1-49) and a Stephen West run out.

Horncastle were dimissed short of the winning total, but there were still some good scores with the bat.

Nathan Whiting (41) led the way, and he was backed up by Darren Clayton (13), Matthew Kirk (12) and Bee (11).

This week the Sunday Firsts travel to Owmby (1.30pm).