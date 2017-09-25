Haslam is the top bowler in SLBL Premier

SLBL Premier Division

Sleaford 2nds 226-7, Woodhall Spa 2nds 181 - Sleaford won by 45 runs.

Woodhall Spa CC’s Second XI may have ended their season with defeat - but they secured enough points to conclude the campaign in second spot.

Champions Sleaford Seconds proved too strong on Saturday, earning a 45-run win at home.

But the Spa men picked up seven points from the contest, enough to leapfrog one-time leaders Skegness by a point.

And there was more to celebrate at Jubilee Park as Matt Haslam took his 46th victim of the campaign to ensure he ended as the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division’s leading bowler.

The hosts ended their 45 overs on 226-7, the bulk of their runs coming from Simon Godby, who finished on 124 not out.

James White took three Sleaford wickets for the loss of 51 runs, with Haslam and Sam Cherry both sending opponents back to the pavilion.

Two run outs added to the dismissals.

The Spa men were in no mood to let Sleaford claim victory without a fight, and a spirited 91 runs were delivered by Matthew Sargeant before he was caught by Oliver Bean off the delivery of Ben Bulmer.

Fellow opener Cherry added 31 to the total, with Jack Hughes (21) also reaching double figures.

However, the Woodhall innings ended 45 runs shy in the 40th over, granting the champions one final victory.

Woodhall Sunday Seconds’ Lincoln and District League Division One contest at leaders Cherry Willingham was cancelled.

The five points both teams received saw Willingham secure top spot and Woodhall end the season in sixth.