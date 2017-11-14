Gabba ride has begun

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club players, officials and pals are on their way to the Gabba.

Saturday saw club members set off on their virtual cycle ride from their Jubilee Park base to the Brisbane cricket ground where the Ashes are set to begin.

The first three days of cycling had seen volunteers clock up 1,637 of their 10,191-mile journey, before it all began again on Tuesday.

The aim is to raise £5,000 to be split between the International Bomber Command Centre and the cricket club, finishing at 11pm on November 22 in time for the start of the Ashes.

Five watt exercise bikes have been set up in the club’s pavilion with cyclists pledging a set amount of miles to complete.

The location is manned for 12 hours per day, with hours being upped if necessary in order to ensure arrival for that first memorable ball of an Ashes series.

To offer a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fromtheparkto thegabba