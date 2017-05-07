File hits half century, but Horncastle CC are beaten

Paul File hit an unbeaten half century in Horncastle Cricket Club’s defeat at home to East Halton on Saturday.

The away side recorded 212-8 in this Bob Welton Cup fixture to run out winners by 64 runs, despite a brave response by Horncastle.

Graham Clarke’s 70 proved the difference in the contest, while he was backed up by a 50 from number eight Nigel Godfrey.

For Horncastle, Gareth Jones led the way, taking three wickets for the loss of 34 runs.

Other victims were claimed by Matthew Pearson (2-31), Tom Johnson, Adam Waters and File.

With the bat, Horncastle recorded 148 before they were dismissed.

Opener File made it to 53 runs, but was left standing alone at the 10th wicket felll.

Support had come from Jones (47) and Johnson (12).