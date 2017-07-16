Festival of cricket for the ladies

A Soft Ball Women’s Cricket Festival will be hosted by Horncastle CC on Saturday, August 5 - and teams are being invited to enter.

Such festivals are taking place around the UK this summer to celebrate the ICC Women’s World Cup – and Horncastle Cricket Club are delighted to have been chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Lincolnshire Cricket to host this social event.

Entering a team is free and the women and girls who sign up to play will all receive a free T-shirt to mark the occasion.

It doesn’t matter if you have never picked up a bat before, it’s about getting involved and having fun.

To register online, visit ecb.co.uk/womenssoftballcricket or call Lincolnshire Cricket on 01522 528838 or call Horncastle CC’s Tom Wilkinson on 01507 522835.

In addition to the matches, it promises to be a fun afternoon for the whole family to enjoy with a barbecue, bouncy castle, giant inflatable slide, face painting, licenced bar, ice creams, raffle and some games for the youngsters, including free cricket skills coaching.