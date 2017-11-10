Cricketers swap the runs for rides

Members of Wodhall Spa Cricket Club will be swapping runs for rides as they prepare to cycle the 10,000-plus mile distance between two of their favourite grounds.

They are aiming to raise £5,000 to be split between the International Bomber Command Centre and the cricket club.

The virtual ride will see players, officials and supporters cycling a total 10,191 miles, the distance between Jubilee Park and The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

And, of course, the ride is planned to be completed in time for the start of the Ashes, so everyone will be able to cheer on England as they take on the Aussies in the first test at the actual Gabba.

Five watt exercise bikes will be set up in the club’s pavilion with cyclists pledging a set amount of miles to complete.

The location will be manned for 12 hours per day, with hours being upped if necessary in order to ensure arrival for that first memorable ball of an Ashes series.

Club captain and organiser Jack Luffman said: “We are always on the lookout for original and fun ways to raise funds to continue our club’s development and also support local community charities and organisations.

“There’s no doubt it is a tough ask but one we are sure can fulfil, have lots of fun along the way and raise as much money as possible.

“This time we wanted to do something that stands out, that’s a bit outrageous.

“So I came up with this idea and the committee along with members and friends of the club have jumped on board.

“With the village’s close ties with the RAF and all its history we felt that the International Bomber Command Centre would be an appropriate charity to raise funds and help them to continue to commemorate Bomber Command and all of those men and women who fought and gave their lives so that we can enjoy the freedom we do today.”

The fundraiser will begin at 11am on Saturday and conclude at 11pm on Wednesday, November 22.

To offer a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fromtheparkto thegabba