CRICKET: Sleaford CC to host county meeting

The December meeting of the Lincolnshire Cricket Grounds Association brings a change of venue.

Sleaford Cricket Club will host this get together of the county’s groundsmen and others interested in ground preparation. And in addition to an interesting speaker, those attending can also enjoy a free pie and peas supper.

Andy Clarke from the Institute of Groundsmen is the speaker at Sleaford on Monday, December 5, beginning at 7.30pm. He will be covering a wide range of topics including the impending worm prevention ban.

Subscriptions to the Lincolnshire Association are £10 per annum and member clubs have the benefit of subsidised inspections by the County Pitch Adviser, expert advice from industry professionals and discounts from suppliers.

Membership is open to anyone who would like to learn more about ground preparation. Approximate numbers of those who would like supper at the December meeting are required.

Contact Martin Deans on 07971 087891 or e-mail martindeans@btinternet.com