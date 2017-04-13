Cricket season set to begin this week

Woodhall Spa CC will host Skegness in a friendly at Jubilee Park on Saturday (noon).

This Sunday sees the club’s Sunday Seconds begin their Lincoln and District League Division One campaign as they host Boston Sunday Seconds (1.30pm).

On April 22 the Spa men begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign at Market Deeping while the Seconds host Deeping Seconds in the SLBL Premier.

On the same day, Horncastle CC Firsts begin their Lincolnshire League Division Four campaign at Old Lincolnians Seconds.

April 23 will see Horncastle Sunday Firsts travel to Scothern in the Lincoln and District League Division Two and Spa’s Sunday Firsts host Lindum in the Premier.