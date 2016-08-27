CRICKET: Revesby close gap on league leaders Boston

Lincoln & District League

Division One

Revesby took to the road for a tough top-of-the table clash with rivals Boston last Sunday.

Skipper W. Laird lost the toss and the visitors were put into bat. Both he and fellow opener I. Roberts set off at a good pace, putting on 60 inside 12 overs. Roberts fell for 27 when he was caught behind off W. Barker when the score had reached 63. R. Jeffery then joined Laird and the pair put on a further 62 runs for the second wicket before Jeffery was stumped for 30.

Laird was then to become the third of Barker’s victims, providing a sharp return catch to the bowler for a well worked 61, his highest score of the season so far. By this stage the score was on 150-3 from 28 overs.

M. Twells and G. Lane then continued to accelerate the score, adding a further 50 runs for the fourth wicket, before Twells was caught off the bowling of R. Ayres for a quickfire 49 from just 39 balls. Further impetus was provided by J. Bishop who hit three boundaries, including a huge six, to score 16 from just nine deliveries before he was caught going for another big hit off the bowling of Ayres.

Revesby’s innings closed on 238-6 from their allotted 40 overs, with Lane scoring 29 not out from 31 balls, the highest score they have posted this season.

In reply, Revesby knew that a good start was required and they were given an early boost as S. May managed to coax M. Griffiths into a mistimed drive which resulted in an excellent diving catch from J. Lewis, running in from mid-off. Lewis then produced a fine spell of bowling that saw him nearly achieve a hat trick as he got two quick wickets to leave the hosts in some trouble on 19-3 after six overs.

Boston recovered somewhat but Revesby were still in a strong position going into the final 20 overs.

Lewis returned for his second spell and finished with excellent figures of 4-23 off 9.3 overs. M. Ridding also enjoyed a successful afternoon of seam bowling as he took four wickets during a consistent and probing spell that gave him season’s best figures of 4-41 off 10 overs.

The innings finally ended with three balls remaining in the last scheduled over with the score on 179, leaving Revesby as winners by 59 runs, closing the gap at the top to 11 points with two games in hand on leaders Boston.

