CRICKET: Revesby CC move to top of the league

Lincoln & District League

Division One

Revesby 158-7

Morton 106

Revesby’s 52-run victory at Morton saw them move to the top of the Lincoln and District Division One.

Following the heavy rain the previous day, Revesby arrived at Morton on Sunday to find the covers had done their work and kept the wicket dry for the final league game of the month.

Winning the toss, Revesby elected to bat first and advanced to 43-2 from just nine overs, with both openers W. Laird (22) and I. Roberts (3) removed in the process.

Further batsmen got in but never managed to go on and reach a big score as the innings finally ended with the away team posting 158-7 from their 40 overs.

M. Twells top scored with 27 and there were also valuable contributions from G. Lane (24), R. Jeffery (20) and J. Lewis (18 not out) from just seven balls, including two huge sixes.

C. Needham was the pick of the Morton bowlers with figures of 3-19 off eight overs.

After tea, Revesby made early inroads into the Morton top order with S. May and J. Lewis reducing the hosts to 14-3 from 10 overs.

This became 37-4 after 19 overs with S. Butroid run out by a fine direct hit from M. Twells at mid-off.

Following drinks, J. Cooper and B. Bethell added a useful 28 runs before B. Bethell (16) was caught in the deep off the bowling of R. Knight.

The score advanced to 84 before a superb direct hit from M. Ridding at cover ran out the dangerous J. Cooper (39).

Further wickets were taken by both M. Ridding (2-47) and R. Knight (3-31) as the Morton innings closed on 106 all out from 34.3 overs.

The narrow one wicket defeat of Boston by third-place Nettleham meant Revesby went top of the league by three points as they enter the final month of the season.

The game at Morton was absorbing and produced some excellent individual performances.

Despite showing a 52-run margin of victory, the game was anything but plain sailing for the visitors.

This weekend sees another really tough challenge for Revesby, away at third-place Nettleham on Sunday.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story CRICKET: Revesby CC move to top of the league Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...