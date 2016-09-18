CRICKET: Revesby CC are crowned champions

Lincoln & District League

Division One

Revesby 113

Caythorpe 117-7

Revesby CC were crowned Lincoln and District League Division One champions – despite suffering their first defeat in four months.

Four bonus points were enough for the side to reach 211 points, which cannot be reached by Nettleham, who have one game left to play.

Revesby took to the road for their final away game of the season at Caythorpe on Sunday and, after losing the toss, were invited to bat first.

The two openers got off to a good start with I. Roberts (9) and W. Laird (15) adding 44 for the first wicket inside 10 overs (there were 24 extras during the innings) before they both fell in successive balls to change the momentum of the innings.

Wickets then began to fall at regular intervals and A. Khalid was top scorer with a patient unbeaten 23 that included some fine cover drives.

Unfortunately, he was not supported for long enough, aside from G. Lane (16), as the innings wilted to a below par score of 113 all out inside 33 overs.

C. Wharmby was the pick of the Caythorpe bowlers, finishing with 4-22 from 6.3 overs, although he was ably supported by L. Endley, M. Jackson and D. Pinfold, who all claimed two wickets apiece.

Defending such a modest total, it was vital for Revesby to make early inroads into the Caythorpe top order.

This was achieved as S. May took three wickets inside his first two overs to leave the hosts in trouble on 4-3, ably assisted by a couple of excellent catches from G. Lane and D. Hunt.

Opener J. King and M. Jackson provided valuable stability for the fourth Caythorpe wicket, adding 53 runs before J. King was bowled by D. Hunt for 40 off just 42 balls, the highest individual score of the match.

L. Endley added a quick fire 29 as Revesby managed to get another couple of wickets before Caythorpe hit the winning runs with more than 15 overs to spare, and secured the maximum points with a three wicket victory.

R. Knight and D. Hunt both also finished with a couple of wickets apiecd for the visitors as the low first innings total proved just that bit too difficult to defend.

Despite their first league defeat in four months, the four bonus points claimed by the visitors meant that Revesby were confirmed as champions with two home games still to play.

