CRICKET: Head to Woodhall Spa for 7-a-side charity match on Bank Holiday Monday

Cricket fans stuck for something to do on Bank Holidy Monday could do worse than pop to Woodhall Spa CC’s Jubilee Park where there will be a chaarity seven-a-side tournament.

The Alzheimer’s Sevens competition is a a round robin between Woodhall Spa, Skegness, Revesby and an All Star Seven. Two teams will be playing in coloured kits which will be something of a novelty. International player Prasanna Jayawardana is due to line up for Woodhall Spa, and Ray Jordan for Skegness.

The first match starts at 11am and the tournament is expected to finish around 7pm.

All welcome.

