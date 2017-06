Woodhall Spa CC Firsts travel to Sleaford on Saturday, knowing victory could see them top the Lincs ECB Premier.

The match begins at midday.

The following day the Sunday Firsts are away at Bracebridge Heath and the Sunday Seconds host Fulbeck.

On Saturday Horncastle Firsts host Cleethorpes Fourths (1.30pm) and a day later the Sunday Firsts host Bracebridge Heath Seconds.