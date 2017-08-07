Clayton leads way

Have your say

Lincoln and District League

Division Two

Nocton 118, Horncastle Sunday 1sts 120-3 - Horncastle won by seven wickets.

Darren Clayton’s unbeaten half century helped Horncastle CC Sunday Firsts record a seven-wicket success against Nocton on Saturday.

Opener Clayton struck nine fours on the way to his total as the hosts needed less than 18 overs to reach 120-3.

Nathan Whiting (24 not out) was with Clayton at the crease as the match was won, while further knocks from Rob Bee (21) and Lewis Lovegrove (13) aided victory.

Nine-man Nocton had been dismissed for 118.

Tom Johnson led the way with the ball, taking his three victims for the loss of 29 runs.

Other wickets fell to Whiting (2-33), Gareth Jones (2-38) and Jack Tate (1-14).

Horncastle sit fifth in the table.

Horncastle Firsts return to action on Saturday as they travel to face Louth Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division.

A day later the Sunday Firsts are in action at Bracebridge Heath Seconds. Both matches begin at 1.30pm.