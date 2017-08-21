Chanditha hits 97 as Spa men claim Grimsby scalp

Have your say

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa 1sts 178, Grimsby Town 106 - Woodhall won by 72 runs.

Pradeep Chanditha. Photo: David Dales.

Pradeep Chanditha struck a matchwinning 97 as Woodhall Spa CC bounced back to record victory over struggling Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Opener Chanditha was three runs away from his century when he was trapped LBW by Harrison Tice.

But by then the all-rounder had already scored the runs that ensured the contest ended in the Spa men’s favour.

And he also had time for revenge, claiming the wicket of Tice for a duck, trapping him LBW as Woodhall had their opponents back in the pavilion early.

Woodhall’s youthful side included seven teenagers, all under the age of 18.

But they were in no mood to let last week’s defeat to Boston be repeated.

Chanditha blazed the ball around Augusta Street on his way to 97.

Support from Henry Wilson (17) and Joe Irving (17), plus good knocks from Ross Dixon (14) and Jonny Law (13) helped Woodhall post 178 before they were dismissed in the 41st over.

Tice took four of the wickets, with Hayden Tice chipping in with two and further wickets taken by Neal Snell (three) and Kristian Adams.

Grimsby made it to the 43rd over but could only collectively record 106 runs, way short of their target.

Dixon took three wickets for the loss of 24 runs, while Irving conceded just two more runs as he also sent three opponents packing.

Chanditha (2-15), Alfie Lindsey and Law also took wickets.

Woodhall remain fourth in the Lincs ECB Premier while Grimsby remain in the bottom two.

This Saturday Woodhall host Sleaford at Jubilee Park (noon).

SLBL Premier

Woodhall Spa 2nds 129, Skegness CC 133-6 - Skegness won by four wickets.

Woodhall Spa Seconds’ quest for the South Lincs and Border League Premier title hit a setback beside the seaside.

The team, were beaten by four wickets at Skegness, who moved to the top of the table at the expense of second-placed Sleaford Seconds.

Woodhall are now 21 points behind Skegness and six behind Sleaford.

Openers Matthew Sargeant (48) and Jack Hughes (36) got Woodhall off to a good start.

But no further Woodhall batsman managed double figures as the side were dismissed for 129.

Skegness reached their winning total with four men to spare, despite wickets being taken by Matthew Haslam (three), Peter Jackson, Jack Cooke and James White.

The Seconds host Freiston, Leake and Leverton on Monday (1pm).

Meanwhile, the Sunday Seconds host Ancaster on Sunday (1.30pm).