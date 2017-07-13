Beware of banana skin, says Luffman

Jack Luffman believes that Woodhall Spa CC won’t be able to rest on their laurels ahead of Saturday’s trip to struggling Spalding.

Late drama saw the Spa men record a home victory over Market Deeping on Saturday to sit fourth in the Lincs ECB Premier.

And while on paper this weekend’s visit to Spalding, who sit second-bottom, should appear a simpler task, the sidelined skipper believes otherwise.

“There are a lot of banana skins in this division,” Luffman said.

“We’ve got two tough away games coming up and we need to make sure we win these games.

“Spalding are fighting for their lives and had a good win against Grimsby, so we know it won’t be easy.”

Spa sit 27 points behind leaders Bracebridge Heath with 12 games played, and Luffman says all his side can do is continue to pile the pressure on the top three.

“I said at the start of the season I thought it would be between Bracebridge and Grantham,” he added.

“But we are there or thereabouts and all we can keep doing is try to win matches.

“You never know, a good run could give us a chance.”

Saturday’s match at Spalding begins at noon.