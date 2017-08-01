Below-par Woodhall are shocked by lowly Alford

Have your say

A poor all-round performance from Woodhall Spa’s First XI condemned them to a 66-run home defeat to lowly Alford & District CC in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League on Saturday.

It was an afternoon that flattered to deceive for the home side.

Despite winning the toss and inserting the opposition in to bat, they only found themselves in control of Alford’s innings towards the end when they picked up eight wickets for just 61 runs.

Joe Irving was again the chief destroyer with 4-30, while 16-year-old Tom Caswell (2-17) claimed the first two vital wickets to fall when he was introduced as first change.

Spa’s batting was, at best, abject.

Chasing the 195 needed for victory, only Chris Anderson, batting at five, showed any real application with a good 40 before he was adjudged caught behind.

Irving (19) and Ross Dixon (18) both looked in good touch before losing their wickets and their side was bowled out for a paltry 128.

Spa travel to third-placed Bourne on Saturday.

At the Mayflower it was Sam Cherry who was on fire for the Second XI against their hosts Boston Seconds.

The left arm seamer took care of the home side’s middle and lower order, taking 7-21 including a hat-trick to complete the innings.

Alfie Lindsey was also in impressive form taking 2-22 form his seven overs.

Spa needed 103 to win but were soon in trouble with Cherry (one), skipper Matthew Sargeant (0) and Thomas Dixon (four) all out before the score was at 20.

However, the middle order came to the party with vital contributions from James White (20), Pete Jackson (14) and an unbeaten 23 from Adam Barker, who found an ally in 14-year-old Will Wright, who also remained unbeaten on five to take their side to the full 20 points.

Sunday’s Wanderers First XI game away at Hartsholme was abandoned with just six overs left in the match following a heavy thunderstorm.

At this juncture Spa were in a commanding position with the home side needing 90 to win with seven wickets to fall.

Jack Hughes (2-37) and Tom Caswell (1-25) took the wickets.

Earlier Spa had posted 222-8 thanks, in the main, to half centuries from Tom Dixon (59) and Hughes (51).

Nathan Carter played a good innings of 38 opening the batting.

Useful contributions came from James White (13) and Caswell (15).