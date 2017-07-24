Bee and Jones inspire the Sunday Firsts to victory

Have your say

Lincolnshire County

League Fourth Division

Horncastle 126, Brigg 13-1 - match abandoned.

Horncastle CC’s hopes of leapfrogging second-placed Brigg Town was ended by Mother Nature on Saturday.

The away side were on 13-1 in their fourth over when the contest came to an abrupt end.

The hosts had previously posted 126 before being dismissed in the 45th over.

Peter Bell’s unbeaten 38 was the top score.

Support had come from Horncastle teammates Lewis Lovegrove (28), Jonathan Clark (18) and Paul File 10.

Brigg had lost opener John Richards to a William File catch from Lovegrove’s delivery before the abrupt ending.

The result leaves Horncastle third, 14 points behind Brigg in second.

On Saturday Horncastle travel to face second-bottom Keelby (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District

League Division Two

Owmby 89, Horncastle Sunday Firsts 93-3 - Horncastle won by seven wickets.

Gareth Jones and Rob Bee inspired Horncastle Sunday Firsts to a seven-wicket win at Owmby.

Jones claimed four wickets while Bee hit an unbeaten 42 in a victory which sees them move to within 13 points of their Lincoln and District League Division Two opponents.

The hosts were skittled for 89 when Jones claimed four wickets for the loss of 18 runs.

Richard Hickling (2-23), Jack Tate (2-27), Bee (1-1) and Nathan Whiting 1-13 also claimed victims.

In response, Horncastle reached their target in the 17th over.

Bee’s 42 was ably supported by knocks from Chris Guest (24) and Lewis Lovegrove (12).

This weekend the Sunday Firsts are at Blankney (1.30pm).