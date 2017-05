Former England women’s cricket player Arran Brindle gave a coaching session to the Banovallum School’s year eight girls’ cricket team.

The girls had progressed to Lord Taverners regional finals in Stoke on Trent.

Arran was able to offer advice and tips to the team on her visit.

The talk proved to be inspirational as the team were runners-up in the tournament.

Arran is pictured with the youngsters.