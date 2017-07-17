A magnificent seven overs from Irving swings result

Woodhall Spa CC’s First XI claimed another Lincs ECB Premier League double on Saturday, thrashing Spalding by 162 runs.

Despite the huge winning margin, Spa didn’t have it all their own way until the final dramatic scenes of the day when the home side slumped from 61-1 to 75 all out in less than five overs.

It was an incredible passage of play as at 61-1, and with Javed and Nel at the crease, Spalding were in a reasonable and challenging position.

But when captain Ross Dixon removed the former via a good catch from Alex King the wheels quite dramatically fell off and the home batting line up simply couldn’t contend with Joe Irving.

Indeed, for the second week running, Irving was in imperious form with both bat and ball in hand.

In his seven overs he demolished the middle and lower order, taking 6-16 in seven devastating overs.

Dixon claimed 2-8 and a sharp run out and King had removed the dangerous Newton in an effective opening spell.

Earlier, Spa had posted a very competitive 237-8 from its 50 overs - on what was a very slow and low wicket to bat on.

The pleasing part from Woodhall’s perspective was the way they paced their innings as. At 66-3 at the halfway stage, the young batting line-up could’ve panicked.

But with Irving (59) in commanding form and showing an air of maturity, he shared in a 78-run partnership with Pradeep Chanditha (35), with the pair running well between the wickets and ceasing on any loose deliveries.

On their dismissals, Chris Anderson (40) played a fine innings that included five boundaries and good cameos from Jack Hughes, Dixon, Paul Timby and Matt Law ensured maximum batting points were gained before swelling the score even further.

Spa sit fourth in the table and travel to face Lincoln Lindum on Saturday in what will be a challenging encounter.

At home, with the 1940s Weekend as a back drop to proceedings, the Second XI also produced a commanding display, beating Stamford by eight wickets.

Captain Matthew Sargeant won the toss and elected to bowl first, and he would have been delighted with the outcome as the visitors were blown away for just 112 by some excellent bowling from the home attack.

Youngsters Jack Cooke and Alfie Lindsey opened the bowling and together bowled 14 tidy overs each claiming a wicket.

Lindsey also claimed a run out but, just like the village was doing all weekend, it was the experienced pair of Pete Jackson and Matthew Haslam who turned back the clock claiming seven wickets between them.

Jackson bowled 11 miserly overs, claiming 3-29, while off-spinner Haslam missed out on claiming a third consecutive five-for finishing with figures of 4-20 form his six overs.

Spa made light work of the run chase, chasing the 113 needed to win in just 13 overs.

Skipper Sargeant smashed 55 and fellow opener Sam Cherry finished unbeaten on 30.

On Sunday the Wanderers First XI lost by five wickets away at Sleaford.

Batting first, Spa were bowled out for 141.

Only Henry Wilson, Jack Hughes and captain Chris Anderson made any notable contributions.

In reply, the home side easily claimed the full points despite notable efforts in the field and with the ball from the young Spa side.

Tom Caswell claimed two wickets and Alfie Lindsey and Will Sharpe both claiming one each.