A great start... but the hard work begins now

Woodhall Spa CC skipper Jack Luffman has given his side the thumbs up following a weekend of success.

However, he has warned the team that they will need to maintain their early-season standards if they want to good times to continue.

Stand-in captain Ross Dixon scored an unbeaten century on Saturday as the Spa men beat Spalding by 34 runs, meaning they and Bracebridge Heath share top spot in the Lincs ECB Premier Division as the only two sides with maximum points from two games.

And the club’s success continued on Monday as the team topped their table in the group stages of the Winkworth Cup.

After overcoming Boston and hosts Lindum, they booked their place in the semi-finals of the county’s top Twenty20 competition, to be played on May 29.

“It’s been a really good weekend and a really good start, we couldn’t have asked for much more,” said Luffman.

“In sport momentum is key, whether you are winning or losing, so we want to keep our run going. But we know that to do this you have to be at 100 per cent, or you’ll quickly get punished.

“But the side has certainly got a real buzz about it at the moment, and the good start will definitely give our younger players a lot of confidence.”

Woodhall are now turning their attention to Saturday’s home contest against Lindum in the Lincs ECB Premier.

“They’re a big club and a tough side,” Luffman added.

“I think they’re a bit like us with a few changes going on.

“Lindum will make you work for everything you get from them.”

Luffman has missed the beginning of the season through injury, but is hoping for a run-out with a Sunday XI this weekend.

He is targeting the May 13 contest at Alford as a possible return to First XI action.

“We’ve got a few away that weekend, so maybe that would be a good time,” he added.

“Lindum and Alford aren’t easy games but they’re both winnable, so hopefully we could still be in a good position. I had a bat the other night and, I have to admit, I was a bit sore afterwards.”