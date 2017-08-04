A cricket festival to be held at weekend

Nine teams will be gunning for glory as Horncastle CC host a Soft Ball Women’s Cricket Festival this weekend.

Saturday’s event will begin at noon, and spectators are welcome to come along and enjoy the action.

In the wake of the England ladies’ team’s World Cup triumph, the female side of the sport is receiving plenty of renewed interest, and Saturday will include plenty of youngsters hoping to become international stars of the future.

Such festivals are taking place around the UK this summer to help celebrate the ICC Women’s World Cup – and Horncastle Cricket Club were chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Lincolnshire Cricket to host this social event.

In addition to the matches, it promises to be a fun afternoon for the whole family to enjoy with a barbecue, bouncy castle, giant inflatable slide, face painting, licenced bar, ice creams, raffle and some games for the youngsters, including free cricket skills coaching.