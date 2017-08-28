53-run win for Horncastle CC

Lincoln and District League Division Two

Horncastle Sunday 1sts 153, North Scarle 100 - Horncastle won by 53 runs.

Horncastle Sunday Seconds secured a 53-run win over North Scarle this weekend.

The hosts scored 153 before being dismissed.

However, they worked their way thrrough their opposition’s batting order to have them all back in the pavilion for 100.

The result leaves Horncastle fourth in the table.

On Saturday Horncastle Firsts, third in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division, host second-bottom Haxey Seconds.

The action begins at 1.30pm.