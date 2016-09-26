CRICKET: Champions Revesby made to work for win

Following confirmation last weekend that they had secured the Lincoln and District League Division One title, Revesby took to the field for their penultimate home game of the season against Fulbeck.

The visitors opted to bat first on a greenish wicket, following all the recent wet weather, and were soon in trouble with S. May and J. Lewis reducing them to 11-3, with C. Wall taking a fine, diving catch at point to dismiss opener J. Pollard for one.

G. Gibson (23) and J. Braithwaite (19) then launched a recovery for Fulbeck, adding 40 runs in quick time for the fourth wicket before both fell in successive overs to leave the score on 53-5.

J. Bower continued to attack and added 19 runs, before D. Hunt had him caught behind by W. Laird, one of four victims for the wicket keeper during the innings.

R. Knight and M. Ridding finished off proceedings for the home side as the visitors were eventually bowled out for 86 from 31.3 overs. The wickets were shared around for the Revesby bowlers with S. May (3-32), J. Lewis (2-29) and R. Knight (2-6), with D. Hunt and M. Ridding taking one apiece.

Even though the target of 87 appeared modest, the Revesby batsmen knew that the pitch had plenty in it for the bowling side, so chasing it down was far from a formality, and so it proved as the top three were all back in the pavilion with the score on 36.

When G. Lane and M. Twells followed soon after, the score was a precarious looking 46-5, with the visitors sensing they could pull off a dramatic win.

Tension was never far away, although J. Lewis (12) hit two successive sixes to accelerate the score into the seventies, before Revesby finally got over the line, losing another two wickets along the way, to win with three wickets to spare, as R. Knight (10 not out) and M. Ridding (7 not out) saw them home inside 30 overs.

Huge credit must be given to some fine Fulbeck bowling, led by the impressive G. Gibson who finished with 4-18 off his 10 overs, and J. Braithwaite who took 2-29 with a mixture of pace and spin to cause much discomfort for the home batsmen.