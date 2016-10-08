Zero Degrees Festival committee wants your suggestions

Following the success of the Louth Zero Degrees Festival this summer, an open meeting will take place upstairs at The Kings Head Hotel at 7.30pm on Monday October 17 to begin discussing the 2017 programme of events.

Anybody with an interest in contributing to the culture and vibe of the area is welcome to attend.

Acting Chair of the Festival Committee, Nicki Jarvis, said: “This year’s Festival was packed with fabulous events enjoyed by thousands of people of all ages, from the heart-warming ‘Party in the Pews’ at St. James’ Church, rocking musical gatherings such as the sell-out British Sea Power gig at the Town Hall, comedy evenings with nationally renowned acts, and the wonderful Louth Vintage Day in the town centre, along with a myriad of other events.

“Zero Degrees is run by volunteers who are passionate about the arts in and around Louth.”

• For more information about the meeting and the festival, email info@zerodegreeslouth.org.uk