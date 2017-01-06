Well done - A really hard act to follow

What a great pity that councillors Fiona Martin and Sandra Campbell-Wardman are stepping down from Horncastle Festivals Committee.

For a very long time, these two councillors have done an outstanding job organising the various events, and will be a very hard act to follow.

Hopefully, younger volunteers will step up to ensure that their legacy is maintained.

Apart from the committee, it should not be forgotten that these two women have given considerable service over many years to Horncastle through their council work, and have worked tirelessly for the benefit of residents without any hint of self promotion.

Let us hope their successors do half as good a job.

Ron Fisher

Hemingby Way Horncastle