We don’t have services to cope

I used to volunteer in a food bank in the Midlands.

Being within a few miles of Birmingham City Centre, we were very busy at all times of the year and especially so at Christmas.

I must say I am surprised there is even a food bank in a place like Horncastle.

However, it does just show the extent of social deprivation in the UK.

It does make me wonder why these people are living in the Horncastle area.

Could it be that there is a spare allocation of social housing given all the recent new developments while other towns are full to capacity?

To my mind, Horncastle does not have services to cope with people who clearly are in need of help.

My understanding is there are no council offices and no on-site social services available.

Name and address supplied