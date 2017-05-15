Town talk - Horncastle is alive

Another attack of those ‘Horncastle Blues’ hits your correspondence, yet no town or city can be all things to all men.

The volunteers and businesses who operate hundreds of unique ventures in this charming town will be rightly saddened to read that they are ‘doing nothing’.

From promoting the life of Sir Joseph Banks to keeping bees, Horncastle is alive with enterprise and variety.

Certainly the parking needs attention and the many visitors I meet express delight in the town but deep anxiety about ‘getting back to their cars in time’.

But I can help over the latest vexed question of a town mayor. I am very proud of lovely Horncastle, having been its unofficial mayor for many years.

Edward Mayor

Woodhall Spa