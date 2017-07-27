Thanks - ‘So’ successful

I am writing to thank everyone involved after the recent call for help to Stanhope Hall re the recent So Festival.

The hall trustees received the call because the inclement weather was about to put a stop to the evening performances planned to take place in the Market Square.

There had been an auction at the hall that same afternoon, but with the good will of Robert Bell’s staff, The Stanhope Hall Trustees - along with the SO Festival crew members - the hall was transformed from a sale room to a theatre.

Everyone rolled up their sleeves to ensure the hall was ready for the 6pm start.

As chairman of the trustees, we were delighted to have been able to offer Stanhope Hall to the SO Festival Team.

This meant quite literally that ‘the show could go on’.

Coun Bill Aron

Via Email