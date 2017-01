We came back after 48 years to visit Horncastle’s Victorian Christmas Market with our daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

What a spectacular event it was, with all the stalls and entertainment. There really was something for everyone.

Credit must go to all the people who organised this remarkable event, as well as the stallholders and shopkeepers.

Let’s hope they can do the same next year.

Sandra and Doug White

Skegness