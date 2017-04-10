Queen Street - ‘Rat run’ issues all over town

This is not a problem with Queen Street alone.

The traffic light debacle creates rat runs all round town. Tennyson Gardens is awash with unsuitable vehicles speeding through.

Cars and lorries pile down Mareham Road and steam through Wesley Way as well as the lovely Queen Street.

Preventing traffic in Queen Street only makes matters in other areas worse.

Why not tackle the problem at source?

As for parking - if residents want it to be resident only, why not? A nice little earner for the council to rent parking spaces to householders.

Sue Frith Grau

via Facebook